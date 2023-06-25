Irregularities, mismanagement plague Holy Family Hospital: TIB

Irregularities, mismanagement, and corruption have become institutionalised in Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital, damaging the quality of its medical care and reputation, according to Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

The lack of good governance has resulted in the hospital gradually becoming a weak institution, TIB said while unveiling a study on the once reputed hospital.

TIB's research, titled "'Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital: Governance Challenges and Way Forward" was presented through a virtual press conference on Sunday.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB said, there is a lack of good governance in every aspect of running the hospital.

"The present situation of the institution is very alarming," he said, suggesting that the institution should decentralise its authority for proper utilisation and quality improvement of the existing infrastructure.

Not making any immediate comment on the matter, the hospital's Deputy Director Zakir Hossain told The Business Standard (TBS) he is aware of the TIB study and they will respond to the allegations later in a press conference.

Recruitment

The anti-graft organisation laid much of the blame on the hospital's chairman, alleging that "the chairman's personal preference and political considerations are given priority in the appointment and recruitment of the hospital directors."

According to the TIB study, 208 employees recruited for administrative sections have no specific task and spend idle time and vacation.

The report highlighted the "allegations of illegal transactions in the appointment of doctors – demanding bribes of up to Tk5 lakh from the candidates participating in the recruitment examination."

Reacting to the allegations, ATM Abdul Wahab, chairman of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, told TBS over the phone that TIB's claims are "lies and fabrications."

Manpower and finance

The hospital also has a shortage of necessary manpower including doctors, and nurses to manage daily medical activities, TIB said.

The hospital is marred by workers' protests and the detention of hospital authorities by employees due to irregular salaries and dues related to long-standing gratuity.

There are arrears and dues in many sectors of the hospital despite actual income being higher than actual expenditure during 2019-2022.

The research pointed out that the hospital entered unequal contracts with JMI-Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited to set up a new specialised dialysis centre despite having a self-sufficient dialysis centre of 20 beds.

It has been paying JMI bills on a monthly basis despite not making any profit since the establishment of the unit.

Infrastructure

The hospital with 528 beds now gets an average of 300 patients per day resulting in decreased hospital revenue, the study reveals.

The income from the laboratory, pharmacy, medical and surgical, operation, and room charges also decreased during 2019-2022.

The authority has failed to take proper planning and measures to increase hospital income.

The hospital also has infrastructural weaknesses, such as fractured cabin mosaics, broken bed handles and washroom doors, problems with commode flush, no pipe connection to the basin etc.

Some of the cabins and intern doctor's rooms have air conditioners that do not work properly even after being repaired repeatedly. The hospital also suffers from a lack of modern equipment.

Recommendations

The study recommended reducing the monopoly of the chairman, creating a manpower structure, depoliticising the organisation, and bringing transparency in management.

The study was presented by TIB researchers Taslima Akhtar and Mahfuzul Haque. The study was conducted from April 2022 to May 2023.