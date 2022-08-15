IPDI Hypertension Center inaugurated in capital

IPDI Foundation inaugurated "IPDI Hypertension Center" in the capital's Panthapath area to treat people suffering from high blood pressure or hypertension.

About 25%-30% of people in the country are suffering from high blood pressure but many of them are unaware of the presence of this silent killer, said specialist physicians at the inauguration programme of the center on Monday (15 August).

To treat the disease, they suggested a controlled lifestyle as per doctors' advice.

IPDI Foundation CEO and General Secretary Dr Mohsin Ahmad said usually patients are admitted to the hospital with complications due to hypertension, by which time a lot of damage has been done.

Mohsin said IPDI Hypertension Center will provide hypertension treatment services through specialist doctors every Saturday.

It will work to prevent hypertension complications by maintaining constant communication with patients, he added.

On the first day of the inauguration, the newly founded center offered treatment free of cost marking the martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Under the chairmanship of Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, Bangladesh Cardiac Society Honorary Secretary General Professor Dr Abdullah Al Shafi Majumdar was present at the programme as the chief guest.

Director and Chief Executive Officer of Social Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Zafar Alam was the special guest.

Prominent cardiologists, Professor Khaled Mohsin, Dr. Fatema Begum, Dr. Kaiser Nasrullah Khan, Dr. Mohsin Ahmad, Dr. Md. Arifur Rahman, Dr. Matiur Rahman, Dr. Salim Mahmud, Dr. Saidur Rahman Khan, Dr. Md. Zahid Hasan, Dr. Mahbuba Akhter Chowdhury and Dr. Shibli Shahed.