Int’l Covid-19 conference to be held on 19-21 January

The virtual international Covid-19 conference "Learning for Future Healthcare Systems in Low-and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs)" is scheduled to be held from 19 to 21 January 2022.

BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health (JPGSPH) of Brac University, Bangladesh Health Watch (BHW), and Centre of Excellence for Health Systems and Universal Health Coverage (CoE-HS&UHC) are the host organisations of the conference, said a press release.

The virtual conference will discuss, debate, and document the experiences of the pandemic across low- and middle-income countries (LMIC).

National, regional, and global experts from 18 countries, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Thailand, United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), and Vietnam will participate in the conference.

Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and the additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, will attend the programme as a special guest.

Dr David Nabarro, the WHO Director-General's Special Envoy on COVID-19, is the keynote speaker of the event.

Brac JPGSPH Dean Professor Sabina Faiz Rashid, BHW Convenor Professor Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury, and CoE-HS&UHC Director Professor Syed Masud Ahmed will attend on the inaugurating event.

The three-day virtual conference will cover, the evidence and lessons learnt from the pandemic, which populations were impacted the most, livelihood and health vulnerabilities, the response of governments and health systems to containment and vaccine delivery.

The mandatory online registration will be available on the Brac, JPGSPH, and BHW websites in early January 2022, and it will also be live-streamed on the official Facebook pages of the institutions.