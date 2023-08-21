Intern doctors go on strike following vandalism by patient's relatives at Sylhet Osmani hospital

Intern doctors go on strike following vandalism by patient&#039;s relatives at Sylhet Osmani hospital

The intern doctors of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital have called for an indefinite strike after the relatives of a patient who died while undergoing treatment carried out vandalism at the hospital.

All intern doctors refrained from performing their duties after the hospital's Intern Physicians Council declared the strike in protest of the occurrence, disrupting medical services since the announcement was made on Monday night.

Following the demise of a patient in ward number 35 earlier today, a confrontation broke out between the patient's relatives and the intern doctors and nurses of the hospital.

The intern doctors claimed that the patient's relatives subjected them and the attending nurses in the ward to harassment. They moved to the adjacent ward to ensure their safety. But, the patient's relatives proceeded to damage the doctors' chambers and the nurses' rooms within the ward.

Intern doctor Dr Md Moskakim said, "Such incidents occur frequently. The patient's relatives find it hard to accept the loss and resort to attacking doctors and causing damage to the hospital. It's impossible to perform our duties under such insecure conditions."

A written statement, co-signed by Intern Physicians Council President Dr Rakib Hossain and General Secretary Shimant Majumdar, stated, "The relatives of deceased patients have consistently intimidated, threatened, and physically assaulted the intern doctors on duty. This escalated to vandalising the hospital premises. This incident underscores the absence of a safe and conducive working environment for doctors within the hospital. An indefinite strike has been declared at Osmani Medical College Hospital, demanding enhanced security for intern doctors and justice for those responsible."

It was not feasible to obtain a response from the deceased patient's relatives concerning the allegations of harassment and vandalism.

Director of Osmani Medical College Hospital, Brigadier General Mahbubul Haque Bhuya, assured that the issue will be resolved through discussion. Additionally, measures will be put in place to ensure the safety of the medical staff.

