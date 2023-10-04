Infant dies, 146 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs in Ctg

An infant died and a total of 146 dengue patients were hospitalized at various hospitals in Chattogram in the last 24 hours.

The dengue control room of the district civil surgeon's office said this afternoon that a total of 146 dengue patients were hospitalized at various hospitals here today.

Of the total 146 patients, 92 were admitted in government hospitals and 54 in private hospitals.

The four-year-old Jahanara infant who died of dengue in Chattogram Medical College Hospital, hailed from Ukia Upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Iliyas Chowdhury said a total of 10201 dengue patients have been detected in Chattogram in the last nine months till October 4 this year and the number of deaths has reached 76 in Chattogram this year.

A total of 9801 dengue patients have recovered and returned to their respective residences and 324 are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city and district, the sources added.