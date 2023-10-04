Infant dies, 146 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs in Ctg

Health

BSS
04 October, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 09:13 pm

Related News

Infant dies, 146 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs in Ctg

BSS
04 October, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 09:13 pm
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An infant died and a total of 146 dengue patients were hospitalized at various hospitals in Chattogram in the last 24 hours.

The dengue control room of the district civil surgeon's office said this afternoon that a total of 146 dengue patients were hospitalized at various hospitals here today.

Of the total 146 patients, 92 were admitted in government hospitals and 54 in private hospitals.

The four-year-old Jahanara infant who died of dengue in Chattogram Medical College Hospital, hailed from Ukia Upazila of Cox's Bazar district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Iliyas Chowdhury said a total of 10201 dengue patients have been detected in Chattogram in the last nine months till October 4 this year and the number of deaths has reached 76 in Chattogram this year.

A total of 9801 dengue patients have recovered and returned to their respective residences and 324 are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city and district, the sources added.

Dengue / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

4h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

9h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

2h | TBS World
Has inflation reduced suffering?

Has inflation reduced suffering?

1h | TBS Economy
The Shakib-Tamim conflict affected Jersey market

The Shakib-Tamim conflict affected Jersey market

4h | TBS SPORTS
Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

7h | TBS World