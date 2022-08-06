Indian startup Healthians enter Bangladesh, UAE markets 

Indian diagnostic services provider Healthians has entered the markets of Bangladesh and UAE and plans to boost human resources in the countries to go into operation by end of this year.

The startup recently noted that Covid-19 has opened new avenues for disruption in these markets and plans to bring innovations to the two markets with a wholly owned setup similar to what it offers in India, reports Indian fortnightly business magazine Business Today.

"The past few years have underlined the importance of health and wellness in our lives while also laying bare the gaps in the health systems and diagnostic facilities around the world," Healthians Founder and CEO Deepak Sahni was quoted as saying.

"We are seeing a lot of countries bringing regulations to prioritise home care and telehealth at affordable costs," he added.

The company, initially, intends to run its operations in the two countries with minimal investment and plans to execute the business in these markets profitably.

Healthians was set up in 2015 and has since set up a network of over 30 fully automated certified labs and is expanding swiftly with operations in 250 and odd cities in India, added the Business Today report.

Healthians headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, India, is a subsidiary of Expedient Healthcare It is in the business of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and operates in the B2C segment.

