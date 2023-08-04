Indian health-tech company Pristyn Care starts operation in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 10:16 pm

Logo of Pristyn Care. Image: Collected
Logo of Pristyn Care. Image: Collected

Indian healthcare delivery startup Pristyn Care on Thursday said it has commenced operations in Bangladesh.

The company said it will invest Rs100 crore over the next two years to expand operations in Bangladesh and plans to have five patient care centres in Dhaka and Chattogram by March 2024, reports the Economic Times. 

It also aims to hire 200 employees across various departments as part of the expansion plans.

"With the country's (Bangladesh) healthcare market expected to reach $14 billion by the end of 2023, we are committed to the growth of healthcare in Bangladesh. Over the next two years, we will invest Rs 100 crore to establish a robust healthcare infrastructure," Pristyn Care Co-Founder Harsimarbir Singh said in a statement.

The investment would be utilised to set up patient care centres, he added.

Pristyn Care caters to advanced secondary care surgeries with the help of over 400-plus in-house super-speciality surgeons across hundreds of partner hospitals and clinics.

 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

