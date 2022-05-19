Indian eye experts to train surgeons in Bangladesh

India's LV Prasad Eye Institute has partnered with the Government of Bangladesh to build complex eye surgery capacity in the country.

As part of the initiative, a two-member team will visit Bangladesh for a capacity-building workshop to train ophthalmic surgeons later this week, reports the Times of India.

The workshop will be held by Dr Subhadra Jalali, Director, Newborn Eye Health Alliance and Dr Avijit Chatterjee, an ophthalmological surgeon.