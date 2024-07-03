India saw 48% jump in medical tourists from Bangladeshis in 2023

India witnessed a 48% increase in medical tourists from Bangladesh in 2023 compared to that of the previous year, reports Business Standard, an India-based newspaper.

As many as 449,570 Bangladeshis entered the country in 2023, compared to 304,067 in 2022.

Meanwhile, India's government data shows that India granted only 1,432 medical visas to Sri Lankans in 2023-24, an 11.7% decline from the previous year.

Myanmar citizens received 3,019 medical visas, a 4% increase from the previous year, while Pakistanis received only 76 in 2023-24, compared to 106 the previous year.

"Patients [Bangladeshi] usually come for transplants, cardigan sciences, neuro, ortho, and oncology-related treatments. Max Healthcare also has representatives based in Dhaka who assist patients in their journey to our hospitals," said Anas Abdul Wajid, senior director and chief sales and marketing officer at Max Healthcare, a private hospital chain in India.

"We are not getting patients from Pakistan and Afghanistan because of political and security issues. The Government of India does not issue visas to patients from these countries. We have seen a considerable increase in patients from Nepal," Wajid said.

"Patients from Myanmar have also been growing steadily; however, following an investigation by the Financial Times regarding illegal kidney transplants, the embassy and authorities have become more cautious and diligent in issuing medical visas," he added.

He said there was a temporary pause in patients' arrival from Bangladesh, and fewer visas were issued during the general elections.

"The Indian embassy, while doing its best, is often inundated with medical visa requests, leading to substantial waiting times for patients," Wajid told Business Standard.

Last financial year, Max Healthcare alone recorded 22% growth in international business compared to the previous year.

Indian hospital authorities also said cultural and linguistic affinities between eastern parts of India and Bangladesh also help attract patients.

Geographical proximity (one can travel by road to Kolkata from Bangladesh), as well as linguistic and cultural affinities, play a sizable role in this trend, said Santy Sajan, group chief operating officer at Paras Health, another hospital chain in India.

"Besides this, the services provided by private medical players, right from offering comprehensive packages that include doctor appointments and medical advisors throughout their stay, make the process more accessible. At Paras Health, we have seen a rise in Bangladeshi patients along with a diverse patient base from other neighbouring countries and even Western countries," he said.

Bangladesh's neighbouring region, West Bengal, has seen a remarkable surge in patients from that country after the pandemic.

"West Bengal has seen a major increase in the number of patients from Bangladesh after the pandemic, with a 10% rise in patient inflow. This growth can be attributed to several factors: the geographical proximity between West Bengal and Bangladesh, efficient connectivity through direct trains and buses, and the shared cultural, linguistic, and culinary ties between the regions," said Sombrata Roy, unit head at Calcutta Medical Research Institute in Kolkata.

The surge in Bangladeshi visitors for medical purposes has also prompted a notable increase in air connectivity between the two countries.

Air India expanded its services between Bangladesh and India from three weekly flights in June 2023 to 14 per week.

Two other airlines — IndiGo and Vistara — operate 35 and 11 weekly flights between Bangladesh and India, respectively.

An Air India executive said demand on India-Bangladesh routes is so high that even if they were to operate widebody planes on these routes, they would be filled to capacity.

Currently, Air India operates flights on India-Bangladesh routes using narrowbody planes. A widebody plane has a much higher number of seats.

To further facilitate medical tourism, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 June said India will start an e-medical visa facility for Bangladeshis.

This announcement followed his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which took place during the PM's two-day state visit to India.

Modi also said India has taken the initiative to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur for the convenience of the people of the North West region of Bangladesh.