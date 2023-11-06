Increase in noncommunicable diseases biggest challange for country's health sector now: Minister

Health

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 01:55 pm

Health Minister Zahid Maleque. File Photo: Collected
Health Minister Zahid Maleque. File Photo: Collected

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today that the biggest challenge in Bangladesh's health sector is the increase in non-communicable diseases. 

"There are currently 70,000 beds in the hospitals of Bangladesh. There is a lack of trained manpower to ensure healthcare for that many people. This shortage is one of the challenges in the healthcare sector in Bangladesh. In addition, non-communicable diseases are increasing. That is also a challenge," the minister said at the press conference on Monday (6 November).

The press conference was organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed Putul being elected to the post of World Health Organisation's South East Asia regional director and Bangladesh becoming the first in the world to be free of typhoid and filariasis.

The Business Standard

"Universal health coverage could not be introduced. The health service department is trying to do the work," Zahid Maleque said. 

He said there are also unique achievements in the country's health sector.

"Polio and tetanus have already been eradicated. Now the country is free from black fever and filariasis. Child and maternal mortality has decreased. District hospitals have improved. The number of ICUs is now 1500 across the country. There are 35 medical colleges and there is no shortage of medicine," he added.

The health minister said that eight new hospitals are currently being constructed at a cost of Tk4,000 crores.

He congratulated Saima Wazed on being elected World Health Organisation's South East Asia regional director and called upon all concerned parties to cooperate in her work.

The briefing was attended by senior officials of the health department.

