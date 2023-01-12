Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd organises scientific seminar

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd was the scientific partner for a seminar jointly organised by Planetary Health Academia (PHA) and Bangladesh Lung Foundation (BLF) at Police Plaza Concord Gulshan Wednesday (12 January).

The scientific seminar on "Thromboembolism- Pulmonologist's Perspective" and "Pulmonary Medicine Travel Fellowship Award" was chaired by Prof Ali Hossain, President BLF, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

During the programme, Dr Tasbirul Islam, chairperson PHA and Dr Asif Mujtaba Mahmood, secretary general, BLF discussed the topic along with PHA and BLF activities, vision and goals. They expressed their opinion about how to improve the healthcare sector of Bangladesh, elaborated the future planning of PHA and also thanked Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd for being their scientific partner since the beginning of their journey.

An award giving ceremony was organised by Planetary Health Academia (PHA), sponsored by Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd under the banner of "Pulmonary Medicine Travel Fellowship Award" with the amount of Tk3 lakh.

The award was handed over to the winner Dr Arjuman Sharmin who will travel USA for a two-week course. During her visit, she will learn the updated practical knowledge under the guidance of renowned Pulmonologists from USA. The travel plan was designed by PHA to enrich the knowledge of young Pulmonologists of Bangladesh. The award winner expressed her gratitude to PHA and Incepta for arranging such a fellowship programme.

Prof Mostafizur Rahman, vice president BLF, Prof Mohammad Mohiuddin Ahmed, vice president, BLF, Prof Syed Rezaul Huq, Dept head, Respiratory Medicine, Dhaka Medical College, Dr Kazi Saifuddin Bennoor, joint secretary, BLF, Dr Sheikh Shahinur Hossain, organising secretary BLF, Dr Md Shahin, member secretary, BLF and many other renowned Pulmonologists were present at the seminar.