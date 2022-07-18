Incepta launches cervical cancer vaccine Papilovax

Incepta Vaccine Ltd has launched cervical cancer vaccine, Papilovax, for the first time in Bangladesh as a local company.

Homaira Fatema, senior brand manager of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, told The Business Standard that a woman aged between 9 and 45 needs to take three doses of Papliovax vaccine.

"Second dose should be taken one month after receiving first dose. Third dose will have to receive after six months of second dose," she said.

The price of each dose of vaccine is Tk2,500.

Homaira Fatema said Papliovax vaccine is available in markets from Monday (18 July).

The vaccine will be available at Dhaka Medical College Hospital Vaccine Centre, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital Vaccine Centre and other public and private hospitals that have vaccine centres.

Besides, this vaccine will be available in the big pharmacies which have the vaccine storage system.

The Papilovax vaccine protects against cervical cancer by preventing the HPV virus responsible for cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is the 2nd leading cause of female cancer deaths in Bangladesh. The main cause of death in this cancer is ignorance and years of neglect.

Every year more than 10,000 women die of cervical cancer in the country and more than 5 crore women are at risk of it.

Papilovax is also marketed in modern pre-filled syringes.

The full dose in pre-filled syringes is manufactured in aseptic environment and marketed at controlled temperature in fully sterile packaging.

Direct administration of vaccine in pre-filled syringes is easy and does not require separate dosing. As a result, the vaccine can be administered more safely and easily at the correct dose.

Incepta Vaccines Ltd is the country's first life-saving international standard vaccine manufacturing company, which has already managed to gain immense recognition and appreciation within and outside the country. The main objective of this organisation is to protect the vast population of Bangladesh as well as the developing world from various infectious diseases by providing affordable vaccines.