Inauguration of Super Specialised Hospital delayed

Health

Tawsia Tajmim
27 August, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 01:48 pm

Related News

Inauguration of Super Specialised Hospital delayed

Tawsia Tajmim
27 August, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 01:48 pm
Inauguration of Super Specialised Hospital delayed

Inauguration of the country's first Super Specialised Hospital built on the north side of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has been delayed by at least two weeks, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Sharfuddin Ahmed confirmed.

The hospital is likely to be inaugurated in the second week of September, he told The Business Standard.

He said, "The Super Specialised Hospital will not be inaugurated on the month of national mourning, but, all preparation for the opening has been completed. Some doctors and nurses from BSMMU have been appointed to this hospital as part of the ongoing recruitment process. Once inaugurated, the hospital will go into full swing operation."

He hoped that the specialised hospital will be able to provide better treatment to patients and decline the trend of travelling abroad for health concerns leading to lessened suffering and expenditure. 

Earlier in July, the VC of BSMMU said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the super specialised hospital on 28 August.

It will be the country's first medical facility where centre-based medical services will be provided.

The hospital has 11 modular operation theatres of international standard and there will be at least five world-class centres with different departments, and disciplines.

The five centres include – Cardio and CerebroVascular Centre, Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Centre, Mother and Child Health Care Centre, Kidney Disease Centre, and Accident and Emergency Centre, and a 100-bed ICU.

Regarding centre-based medical services, Zulfker Rahman Khan, project director of the super specialised hospital, told The Business Standard that a patient will get comprehensive treatments at the five centres as each will have different departments, and disciplines.

In the Cardio and CerebroVascular Centre, a comprehensive treatment of Cardiac disease will be provided including Cardiology, Cardiac surgery, Paediatric Cardiology and Vascular Surgery, he added.

He further said, "At Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Centre, a patient will be provided with a comprehensive treatment of gastrointestinal and liver including liver transplant and at kidney disease centre, a patient will get comprehensive treatment of kidney disease including dialysis, and kidney transplant."

There will be 64 cabins including six VVIP cabins, 23 VIP cabins and deluxe cabins.

There will be a state-of-the-art operation theatre, and a state-of-the-art CT scan machine and all tests starting from MRI will be digitised in this hospital.

The state-of-the- art specialised hospital has been built at a cost of Tk1,366 crore on 3.4 acres of land on the north side of BSMMU. Of the construction cost, South Korea provided Tk1,047 crore as a loan.

Bangladesh / Top News

hospital / Healthcare / inauguration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

5h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Why students are leaving Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Tips to build the ultimate gaming setup

4h | Videos
Enjoy new salad recipe every day

Enjoy new salad recipe every day

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally