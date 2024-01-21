Inauguration of 'Executive Health Checkup Corner' at Super Specialized Hospital

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has auspiciously inaugurated Executive Health Checkup Corner at Super Specialized Hospital with 15 packages.

On Sunday, 21 January at 10am, Professor Dr Mohammad Sharfuddin Ahmed, the Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, inaugurated the auspicious ceremony on the second floor of the specialized hospital as the chief guest.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "Examination services for poor patients will continue as before. However, patients who go abroad for health checkups no longer need to go abroad. Coming here, they can take all kinds of services with the package of executive health check-ups as per their requirement. With the launch of this health check-up corner, patients can get all necessary tests and consultation services without any inconvenience."

He added, "Every year four billion dollars are spent abroad for medical treatment. If the super-specialized hospital is fully operational, the tendency to go abroad will be reduced, and billions of dollars in foreign exchange will be saved."

At this time, Professor Dr Chhowaif Uddin Ahmed, the vice-chancellor (Administration) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Professor Dr Debabrata Bonik, the dean of the Nursing Faculty, Associate Professor Dr Mohammad Habibur Rahman Dulal, the proctor, Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad, the chairman of the Medicine Department, and Brigadier Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al Harun, the director of the Specialized Hospital were present.

In context, among 15 packages, the minimum price is Tk4,100 and the maximum price is Tk13,500 including various packages at different prices.

These 15 packages include Silver Executive Health Checkup Package One, Golden Executive Health Checkup Package Two, Platinum Executive Health Checkup Package Three, Executive Health Checkup Package Four (for males aged forty and above), Executive Health Checkup Package Five (for females aged forty and above), Cardiology Executive Health Checkup Package Six, Orthopedic Executive Health Checkup Package Seven, Liver Executive Health Checkup Package Eight, Women Wellness Executive Health Checkup Package Nine, Breast Cancer Executive Health Checkup Package Ten, Diabetic Screening Female Basic Package Eleven, Diabetic Screening Male Basic Package Twelve, Screening for Smoker Lung Disease Package Thirteen, Child Screening Package Fourteen, and Diet and Nutrition Counseling Package Fifteen.