Illegal medicines worth Tk40 lakh seized from two warehouses in Ctg

TBS Report
18 January, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2023, 12:43 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Authorities have seized illegal medicines worth Tk40 lakh after conducting raids in two warehouses of Hazari Goli, the largest wholesale drug market in Chattogram.

The unregistered drugs were seized from two warehouses on the third and fourth floors of a building named "Chabila Complex" on Tuesday (January 17) night.

The mobile court drive, assisted by a team from the Chattogram Kotwali police station, was conducted by executive magistrates Pratik Dutta and Abdullah Al Mamun.

Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) Assistant Director (Chattogram) Shakhawat Hossain Akand Raju was present during the proceedings.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Executive Magistrate Pratikk Dutta said, "The seized medicines, mostly imported from India and Thailand, are unregistered and are illegal for sale in Bangladesh. 

"The owners of the warehouses couldn't be arrested during the drive. The police have been instructed to take necessary legal steps in this regard."

"At the beginning of the drive, three other drug stores were fined Tk80,000 for storing medicine samples reserved for physicians. 

"The unregistered medicines have been destroyed while the physician samples have been sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH)."

