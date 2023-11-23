The ideal stretching routine

The ideal stretching routine

Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

Stretching often doesn't get the attention it deserves, but it's a crucial aspect of daily physical activity. 

According to an article by Harvard Medical School, It has numerous health benefits, such as enhancing flexibility and keeping your joints in good shape. This, in turn, reduces the risk of muscle and joint strain.

How often should you stretch? How long should you hold a stretch? And how many times should you do each stretch?

Flexibility exercises (stretches, yoga, or tai chi) for all major muscle-tendon groups—neck, shoulders, chest, trunk, lower back, hips, legs, and ankles—should be performed by healthy adults at least two to three times a week.

For best results, aim to spend a total of 60 seconds on each stretching exercise. If you can hold a specific stretch for 15 seconds, repeating it three more times is ideal. If you can sustain the stretch for 20 seconds, two more repetitions would be effective.

 

Executive Fitness

