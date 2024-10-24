icddr,b’s research leads to approval of fourth single dose HPV vaccine

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 10:50 pm

The CVIA 087 (CHOISES) trial, conducted in collaboration with PATH, icddr,b, and partners in Ghana between 2021-23, has generated critical data on Cecolin, a bivalent HPV vaccine produced by Innovax in China

Photo of icddr,b headquarters in Dhaka. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo of icddr,b headquarters in Dhaka. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

A breakthrough research of icddr,b has been instrumental in the World Health Organisation's (WHO) approval of Cecolin, the fourth HPV vaccine, for single-dose public use.

This significant milestone strengthens global efforts to combat cervical cancer, which claims a woman's life every two minutes, with 90% of deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries, according to a press release.

The CVIA 087 (CHOISES) trial, conducted in collaboration with PATH, icddr,b, and partners in Ghana between 2021-23, has generated critical data on Cecolin, a bivalent HPV vaccine produced by Innovax in China, the press release reads.

Dr K Zaman, senior Scientist at icddr,b and lead investigator of the trial, said, "Our research has proven the safety and efficacy of Cecolin as a single-dose vaccine, providing a viable option for countries struggling with vaccine supply shortages. Bangladesh's involvement in this global breakthrough is a proud moment, and we hope it inspires confidence in the HPV vaccination programme."

In marking this important milestone, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Unlike most other cancers, we have the ability to eliminate cervical cancer, along with its painful inequities. By adding another option for a one-dose HPV vaccination schedule, we have taken another step closer to consigning cervical cancer to history."

Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b, emphasised the importance of vaccination, especially as the government of Bangladesh is offering free HPV vaccines to girls aged 10-14 or those studying in grades 5-9.

"This is a critical opportunity to protect our daughters from cervical cancer. Vaccination is our strongest defence, and I encourage all parents and guardians to ensure their girls receive this life-saving vaccine. It's a priority not only for those eligible for the free programme but for all who are at risk," he added.

With over 660,000 cases of cervical cancer occurring globally each year, over 95% are caused by HPV, and tragically, a woman dies from this preventable disease every two minutes.

icddr,b / HPV vaccine / Cervical cancer

