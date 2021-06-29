icddr,b opens sample collection centre of its diagnostic laboratories in Dhanmondi

Health

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 07:11 pm

The newly opened facility located at 754/B Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi will commence its operation on Wednesday and will operate from 7.30 am to 9.30 pm every day

International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh's (icddr,b) diagnostic laboratory has opened a sample collection centre in Dhanmondi on Tuesday.

The newly opened facility located at 754/B Satmasjid Road in Dhanmondi will commence its operation on Wednesday and will operate from 7.30 am to 9.30 pm every day, said an icddr,b press release.

However, individuals willing to test for Covid-19 will have to visit its Mohakhali Centre.

During the inauguration of the new sample collection centre, Executive Director at icddr,b Dr Tahmeed Ahmed said, "The launch of this sample collection centre in Dhanmondi is an important step in furthering icddr,b's commitment to providing extremely high-quality disease detection, analysis of causalities, and eventually aid the physicians in their life-saving role."

Acting Senior Director, Laboratory Sciences and Services Division at icddr,b, Dr Dinesh Mondal said, "Being the most trusted laboratory service provider, we have immense responsibilities to make our services accessible to more people. "

"It is to be noted that the savings from icddr,b's diagnostic service supports the free of cost life-saving treatment of more than 200,000 patients who come to its Dhaka and Matlab hospitals every year," added Dr Dinesh.

