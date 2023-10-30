icddr,b expands its diagnostics services in Mirpur

The icddr,b Diagnostic Laboratories, the first laboratory in Bangladesh to earn ISO 15189 (Quality) and ISO 15190 (Safety) accreditation, expanded its sample collection centre in the capital's Mirpur area.

With the opening of this centre, an estimated 1 million residents in Mirpur and surrounding areas will avail world-class diagnostic service, reads a press release.

icddr,b's Infectious Disease Division's Action Senior Director, Independence Award-winning Scientist Dr Firdausi Qadri, inaugurated the diagnostic centre on Monday.

Also present were key members of the icddr,b's senior leadership team: Brigadier General (Retd.) Dr Md Fazlul Kabir, Head of Clinical and Diagnostic Services; Thomas Liam Barry, Director of Finance; and other senior team members.

At the inauguration, Dr Firdausi Qadri said, "Our new diagnostic centre in Mirpur is an effort to bring the very best in laboratory testing and disease detection to the community; it signifies our commitment to the health and well-being of our people. We strongly encourage residents of Mirpur and nearby areas to take advantage of these exceptional services—because quality healthcare should be accessible to all."

Dr Md Fazlul Kabir said, "The newest collection centre is strategically located, making it easily accessible for residents of Mirpur as well as those living in Uttara, Agargaon, and Farmgate via the Metro Rail. We believe it will be highly beneficial for the residents of these locations."

The newest collection centre is strategically located at Shagufta RM Centre, Plot 16-17, Main Road, Mirpur 11, Dhaka 1206. It is situated on the west side of the Mirpur 11 Metro Rail Station.

The funds that are generated from icddr,b's diagnostic service supports in providing the free of cost treatment given to patients who visit icddr,b's two hospitals, located in Dhaka and Matlab.