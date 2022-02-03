icddr,b Diagnostic Laboratories opens sample collection centre in Uttara

icddr,b Diagnostic Laboratories, the first ISO15189 (Quality) and ISO15190 (Safety) accredited laboratory in Bangladesh, launched its sample collection centre at Uttara in the capital.

icddr,b's Executive Director Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, and Acting Senior Director of the Laboratory Sciences and Services Division Dr Dinesh Mondal have inaugurated the sample collection centre, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tahmeed Ahmed emphasised the importance of quality and accessibility of laboratory tests for effective disease detection and treatment.

He said, "icddr,b is committed to help strengthening the healthcare services of Bangladesh with its internationally accepted laboratory tests, which is the cornerstone of effective disease control and prevention efforts."

Dr Dinesh Mondal expressed his optimism about the centre and said, "This sample collection centre will benefit not only the residents of Uttara but also those living in nearby areas including Tongi and Gazipur in receiving icddr,b's reliable laboratory testing service, and help in disease detection."

The funds generated from icddr,b's diagnostic service supports the free of cost treatment of more than 200,000 patients annually at icddr,b's two hospitals, located in Dhaka and Matlab in Chandpur.

The Uttara sample collection centre will begin its operation on Friday (4 February), and will operate from 7.30am to 7.30pm every day throughout the year.

However, individuals willing to test for Covid-19 will have to visit its Mohakhali Centre.