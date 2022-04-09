Hypertension control a must to reduce prevalence of heart diseases: World Health Day Webinar

Health

TBS Report
09 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 02:06 pm

Related News

Hypertension control a must to reduce prevalence of heart diseases: World Health Day Webinar

One in every five (21%) adults at present are suffering from hypertension. Without immediate measures, the situation is bound to deteriorate drastically. Speakers expressed such dire concerns at a webinar marking World Health Day

TBS Report
09 April, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 02:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The prevalence of heart diseases in Bangladesh is rising alarmingly, mostly owing to hypertension. One in every five (21%) adults at present are suffering from hypertension. Without immediate measures, the situation is bound to deteriorate drastically. Speakers expressed such dire concerns at a webinar marking World Health Day.

The webinar titled 'World Health Day and Hypertension' was held today on Saturday, 09 April 2022 by research and advocacy organization PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) with the support from Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), reads a press release. 

 The webinar informed that hypertension causes increased risks of cardiovascular diseases and related mortality in manifolds. In addition, hypertension can cause stroke as well as kidney damage.

The government has set a national target of a 25% relative reduction in the prevalence of raised blood pressure by 2025 as a measure for the prevention of non-communicable diseases. Such target calls for mass awareness on the issue coupled with ensuring hypertension treatment and drugs supply at all health care centers.

GHAI Bangladesh Country Lead Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, President of Bangladesh Health Reporters' Forum and Senior Reporter at the Daily Amader Somoy Rashed Rabbi, and Executive Director of PROGGA ABM Zubair were also present at the webinar as discussants. Keynotes were presented by Dr. Shamim Jubayer of the National Heart Foundation. The webinar was modareted by Mahmud Al Islam Shihab of PROGGA. People of varying professions took part in the webinar.

Heart Disease / hypertension / World Health Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

2h | Panorama
Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

3h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

4h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

4h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

6h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

6h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!