Human Safety Foundation launches medical camp in Bandarban

With the help of the Access to Primary Health Care (A2PHC) project and Promixco Ltd, the Human Safety Foundation (HSF) has set up a medical camp at Kurukpata union of Alikadam in Bandarban.

The medical camp will be run two days a week, said, MA Muqit, chairman of HSF.

"We have a plan to expand our activities in this hard-to-reach area," he added.

The underprivileged people will get free advice from MBBS doctors and also get free medicine according to the doctor's prescription.

Photo: Courtesy

Kurukpata Union is situated 30 km away from Sadar Upazilla. About 10,000 people, including Mro, Tripura, Marma, Tonchongya and other communities, live here.

It is quite difficult to reach Sadar Upazilla for treatment in an emergency situation as transport is not available.

But there is no hospital or clinic. There is no tube well from which people can drink purified water. They have to drink and use river water. As a result, they get affected by diarrhea and skin diseases more often.

Photo: Courtesy

The Union Parishad Chairman Kratpung Mro, said, "If they fall sick, they depend upon God. At that time, without God, no one can save them."