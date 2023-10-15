HPV vaccination against cervical cancer starts at school level in Dhaka

Health

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 08:50 pm

Related News

HPV vaccination against cervical cancer starts at school level in Dhaka

Health Services Department Secretary Md Jahangir Alam was present as the chief guest at the vaccination programme's opening ceremony held at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College on Sunday

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 08:50 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In a move to eliminate cervical cancer-related deaths, a school-level HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination programme was launched in Dhaka yesterday. 

Health Services Department Secretary Jahangir Alam inaugurated the initiative at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. This vaccination programme was rolled out simultaneously at 138 schools in Dhaka city. 

The programme will be conducted in all parts of the country in stages.

Speaking as the chief guest, Health Services Department Secretary Md Jahangir said the deadly cervical cancer disease can be prevented by vaccination.

Mentioning that a significant number of women in the country suffer from this disease and die every year, he highlighted the programme's role in safeguarding women's health.

Professor Dr Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, who was present as special guest, said the programme has been launched to protect women. 

The initiative will commence by targeting girls aged between 10 and 14 years, covering those in classes V to IX and out-of-school girls of the same age group. This comprehensive campaign, provided free of cost, aims to reach 2.3 lakh girls in the Dhaka division alone.

The campaign has already garnered significant interest, with over 5.5 lakh registrations received for the HPV vaccine.

In Bangladesh, cervical cancer affects 11 out of every one lakh women, resulting in 4,971 deaths annually. The prevention and early detection measures recommended by experts include regular screenings and HPV vaccination.

Those interested in getting the HPV vaccine have been advised to register online by visiting the link www.vaxepi.gov.bd

Bangladesh / Top News

Cervical cancer / HPV vaccination

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

43m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

8h | TBS World