HPV vaccination against cervical cancer starts at school level in Dhaka

In a move to eliminate cervical cancer-related deaths, a school-level HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination programme was launched in Dhaka yesterday.

Health Services Department Secretary Jahangir Alam inaugurated the initiative at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. This vaccination programme was rolled out simultaneously at 138 schools in Dhaka city.

The programme will be conducted in all parts of the country in stages.

Speaking as the chief guest, Health Services Department Secretary Md Jahangir said the deadly cervical cancer disease can be prevented by vaccination.

Mentioning that a significant number of women in the country suffer from this disease and die every year, he highlighted the programme's role in safeguarding women's health.

Professor Dr Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, who was present as special guest, said the programme has been launched to protect women.

The initiative will commence by targeting girls aged between 10 and 14 years, covering those in classes V to IX and out-of-school girls of the same age group. This comprehensive campaign, provided free of cost, aims to reach 2.3 lakh girls in the Dhaka division alone.

The campaign has already garnered significant interest, with over 5.5 lakh registrations received for the HPV vaccine.

In Bangladesh, cervical cancer affects 11 out of every one lakh women, resulting in 4,971 deaths annually. The prevention and early detection measures recommended by experts include regular screenings and HPV vaccination.

Those interested in getting the HPV vaccine have been advised to register online by visiting the link www.vaxepi.gov.bd