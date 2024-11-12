How to love the exercises you hate

Everyone has that one exercise—or maybe a few—that they'd rather skip altogether. Although these exercises often deliver the greatest physical benefits, many find them challenging, awkward, or even a source of frustration.

Certified personal trainer and physical therapist Vijay A. Daryanani, affiliated with Harvard's Spaulding Rehabilitation, explains that these exercises become manageable—and even enjoyable—with some modifications and a shift in approach.

In an article published by Harvard Medical School, Daryanani outlines three commonly dreaded exercises, why they're essential, and ways to start enjoying them.

Squats

Squats engage all major leg muscles, including the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calf muscles, making them a vital exercise for maintaining lower-body strength and stability. "Squats help keep you active and injury-free by strengthening your entire lower body," says Daryanani.

Why do people hate it?

Tight hip flexors and hamstrings make squats challenging for many men, who may also experience back discomfort if the exercise isn't performed correctly.

Learn to love it

Daryanani suggests starting with sit-to-stand exercises, which replicate many benefits of squats in a more supported form. To try it, sit in a chair with feet hip-width apart, tighten your core, and slowly stand, then sit back down. Progress can be made by removing arm support or adding weights.

Push-ups

The traditional push-up activates the arms, chest, core, hips, and legs, making it a highly efficient exercise. However, push-ups often carry a negative association, as they're used to measure strength or even as punishment in some settings.

Why do people hate it?

Some find push-ups intimidating or even a blow to their confidence, especially if they struggle to complete many reps.

Learn to love it

Daryanani recommends starting with wall or counter push-ups. Gradually, you can progress to knee push-ups and eventually to standard push-ups. "Proper form is what matters most," says Daryanani. "Even five well-executed push-ups are more effective than ten performed incorrectly."

Bridges

The bridge exercise, often seen in yoga routines, works the glutes, back, and core muscles. This exercise is beneficial for everyday movements such as lifting and bending.

Why do people hate it?

Bridges can feel awkward for those with a tight or weak back and core, and they're an unusual movement for many people.

Learn to love it

If the full bridge is too challenging, use pillows or bolsters to support your back, or lift your hips only slightly to engage your muscles comfortably. This modified approach allows you to work on strength and flexibility without straining your back.

By modifying these exercises to meet your current fitness level, Daryanani believes anyone can incorporate these foundational movements into their routine, paving the way for a stronger and more confident body.