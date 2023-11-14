How a healthy gut helps your heart

TBS Report
14 November, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2023, 02:13 pm

Consuming both fiber-rich and fermented foods promotes a robust gut microbiome, potentially contributing to cardiovascular health benefits

Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

The diverse array of microorganisms residing in your intestinal tract, collectively known as the gut microbiome and numbering in the trillions, significantly influences your health. 

According to a report by Harvard Medical School, the composition of bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses in this microbiome is a reflection of factors such as your genetic makeup, age, and the medications you use. However, the most influential factor shaping this unique mix is your dietary choices.

In the last two decades, studies on gut microbes and their metabolites' impact on heart disease factors consistently reinforce expert advice: Adopt a predominantly plant-based diet, and reduce highly processed food intake for a healthier, diverse microbiome.

"The standard American diet — appropriately called SAD — features a lot of processed foods that are high in sugar, artificial sweeteners, and unhealthy fats," says Dr. Uma Naidoo, director of nutritional and metabolic psychiatry at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. 

A diet lacking in nutrients can result in dysbiosis, and an excessive growth of detrimental microbes. As these harmful microbes flourish in the gut, they produce pro-inflammatory byproducts and toxins, leading to low-grade, systemic inflammation. This inflammation is implicated in conditions such as obesity, compromised mental health, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, according to Dr. Naidoo.

Animal vs. plant-based foods

One noteworthy metabolite is trimethylamine (TMA), produced as gut microbes metabolize choline found in red meat, fish, poultry, and eggs. In the liver, TMA transforms into trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO). Although research on the association between TMAO and arterial plaque is inconclusive, the advice to limit red meat consumption, the primary TMA source, remains sensible.

According to Dr. Naidoo, there's no necessity to entirely avoid animal-based foods, a practice many Americans resist. Instead, the emphasis should be on enhancing diets by increasing the intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Diversify your diet

A woefully small percentage of adults — only about 10% — eats the recommended daily amount of fruit (one-and-a-half to two cups) or vegetables (two to three cups). Don't limit yourself to only a few favourites like apples or broccoli, says Dr Naidoo. "Eat a wide variety of different fruits and vegetables on a regular basis to bring biodiversity to your microbiome," she says, as per the Harvard Medical School report. 

Despite a recent uptick, whole grains make up less than 16% of the average American's total grain intake. Whole grains such as oats, quinoa, spelt, and barley are healthier choices than most "whole-wheat" bread, which isn't always made with 100% whole grains. Other foods that promote gut health include beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds.

Fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grains serve as rich sources of fermentable or prebiotic fibre, broken down by colon bacteria into short-chain fatty acids. These compounds circulate in the bloodstream, engaging with cell receptors to mitigate inflammation and contribute to maintaining blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels.

Boosting beneficial gut bacteria is achievable by incorporating probiotics, present in fermented foods (see box). Dr Naidoo recommends starting with small additions of these foods to meals and gradually expanding consumption.

