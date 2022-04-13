How health research has been ignored, year after year

Infographic: TBS

Slow and steady may win the race but this age-old strategy is not the best one when it comes to fighting a pandemic.

During the global outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, as researchers around the world scrambled to make sense of the novel coronavirus, Bangladesh health authorities also took steps to conduct their own research.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare allocated Tk100 crore in the fiscal 2020-21 just for research in the country's health sector, an astounding amount considering the first time such a grant was announced in FY2019-20, the amount was a meagre Tk5 crore.

The eye-popping sum raised hopes among the country's researchers. The fight against Covid-19 had just been strengthened!

Unfortunately, a lack of preparation by the ministry and bureaucratic red tape – a constant fixture in almost all sectors in the country – meant that not a single taka was disbursed.

In FY2021-22, the health ministry again allocated Tk100 crore for research.

But with three months left before this fiscal year ends, it seems no lessons have been learned as the ministry is yet to approve a single proposal, finalise the selection process or disburse any money.

According to ministry sources, the excuse for failing to disburse any money the first time was because there had been no policy on how the research money was to be spent. The Ministry of Finance took five months to draft a policy. Then, the health ministry took another four months to issue the policy. Afterwards, the health ministry formed a selection and national committee.

By the time all this was done, the fiscal year had ended and the ministry was yet to even seek proposals.

This year, a similar scenario can play out.

Dr Jahidur Rahman, assistant professor, Department of Microbiology, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, was one of many who has submitted a research proposal for approval.

"Covid-19 has tremendous research value as it is a new phenomenon. There was a lot of data around during the outbreak but we could not conduct any research due to lack of funds. But not a single taka has been allocated for research to the teachers of the government medical colleges. We had become hopeful when the Tk100 crore was allocated for research in the health sector," he told The Business Standard.

"The circular asking for research proposals mentioned that the fund would be allocated in a short time. But we have not received any response from the authorities concerned so far after submitting the proposal. We have no idea whether we would be able to conduct the research at all," he added.

Lost opportunities

The health ministry had issued the circular calling for research proposals on 22 June last year under the Policy of Integrated Health-Science Research and Development Fund 2021 (revised). It set a deadline of 1 July 2021. More than 600 research proposals were submitted.

As per the policy, the research proposals received must be sent to the Selection (technical) Committee within 30 days. They will then submit the list of selected proposals to the Award (national) Committee for approval within 15 days.

The Award Committee will review the recommended proposals and finalise the nominees within 30 days and inform them within seven days.

Although approval for the proposals was supposed to be given within two-and-a-half months, it hasn't been done yet nine months later.

Dr Jahidur Rahman further said, "Earlier, there was no opportunity for research. But now there is an allocation. We want it to be distributed as soon as possible, so that researchers like us can start our work."

Researchers fear that the delay has meant that earlier research proposals had become outdated and the opportunity to glean information for pandemic-preparedness and possible vaccines are now lost.

Some also fear that the delay in disbursing the funds would mean less time to conduct studies and submit results, resulting in encouraging 'copy-paste research'.

According to the policy, research should be completed within two years and the grants will be given in three instalments.

Professor Dr Ridwanur Rahman, head of the research centre at the Universal Medical College and member of the Award Committee (national), told The Business Standard, "More than 600 proposals have been submitted. They have been checked and selected and funds will be allocated soon.

According to sources, 60 proposals are from the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and over 50 proposals are from the icddr,b. Most of the researchers sought amounts between Tk40 lakh to Tk10 crore.

Race against time

With the clock ticking down, authorities concerned are still optimistic that the funds can be disbursed in the next three months. Some experts, however, believe more needs to be done.

Professor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, vice chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, said, "The current financial year will end by 30 June, so the selection process has to be completed quickly. For this, special arrangements have to be made if necessary."

A source at the National Committee on research funding in the health sector told TBS, "More than 600 proposals were submitted and most of them are very good. It took time to verify the proposals. Most of the members of the selection committee are doctors. They had to do this scrutiny process in addition to their professional work, so it took time.

"There are many problems in the ministry including seating problems, lack of computers and supporting manpower etc, which are also reasons behind the delay," he added.

Md Ahsan Kabir, joint secretary (medical education) and member secretary of the National Selection Committee on Integrated Health-Science Research and Development Fund Management, said, "The verification and selection has been completed and the funds will be given soon. There is a meeting of the national committee this month where a decision will be taken in this regard. We hope that funding for research will be provided within this financial year. No money will be returned this year."

Dr Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury, general secretary, Bangladesh Medical Association, said, "Last year, the research allocation of Tk100 crore could not be spent as there was no specific policy. But this year, there is a policy. So, it would be a failure if the authorities cannot spend the money."