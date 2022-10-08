How growing obesity is increasing health risks, economic burden

Highlights:

In the last 14 years, obesity increased nearly threefold among women, 1.5 times among men

Hypertension rose from 31% to 44% in women and from 19% to 33% in men

Hypertension, diabetes more prevalent in richer households

In 2010, economic burden of obesity in Bangladesh was $147·38 million

The prevalence of obesity has increased nearly three-fold among women and 1.5 times among men in the country over the past 14 years because of sedentary lifestyles and changing diets, said a recent study.

Such a startling rise in obesity, especially in adults, is also leading them to more risks of developing hypertension and non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and various cancers, the study titled "Underweight, overweight or obesity, diabetes, and hypertension in Bangladesh, 2004 to 2018" has found.

Besides excess healthcare expenses, obesity also imposes a large economic burden on individuals and families in the form of lost productivity and foregone economic growth as a result of lost work days, lower productivity at work, mortality and permanent disability.

In this situation, health experts suggest taking efforts to educate people about the health risks of a poor diet and to encourage them to healthy and active lifestyles.

Published in the PLOS One journal, a peer-reviewed open access scientific journal published by the Public Library of Science, on 30 September this year, the study said between 2004 and 2008, obesity increased from 17% to 49% in women and from 21% to 34% in men, while hypertension increased from 31% to 44% in women and from 19% to 33% in men.

Diabetes prevalence exhibited a slow upward trend, increasing from 11% to 14% in both men and women.

A team of researchers from International Food Policy Research Institute, Washington, DC, United States of America, University of Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom, Hanoi University of Public Health, Hanoi, Viet Nam and Arnold School of Public Health, University of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina, United States of America, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, Brac University, Dhaka, Bangladesh, conducted the study.

Dr Aliya Naheed, public health expert, told The Business Standard that the rise in obesity rates is concerning. This is because of people's shift from eating cereals and grains to consumption of more fats, sugar, oils and animal products.

The number of obese people has shot up, so have the number of patients with hypertension and diabetes, he noted.

Hypertension and diabetes were more prevalent in richer households, the study said.

Economic burden of obesity

Obesity imposes a large economic burden on individuals, families and nations. In 2014, the global economic impact of obesity was estimated to be $2.0 trillion or 2.8% of the global gross domestic product (GDP), according to a study titled "Economic Burden of Obesity: A Systematic Literature Review".

There is no specific data on the obesity-induced economic cost that Bangladesh is bearing. But a study published by Cambridge University Press in 2020 said the total cost attributable to overweight in Bangladesh in 2010 was estimated at $147·38 million.

This represented about 0·13 % of Bangladesh's GDP and 3·69 % of total healthcare expenditure in 2010. The sensitivity analysis revealed that the total cost could be as high as$334 million or as low as$71 million.

According to WHO, over two-third or estimated 550 000 people in Bangladesh die every year due to non-communicable diseases and related conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, COPD, cancer and mental health problems.

How to rein in continuing rise in obesity

Dr Aliya Naheed said, "Treatment costs of non-communicable diseases are very high that most of the people in our country cannot afford. So, we should go for adequate prevention and early detection."

Campaigns should be launched to encourage healthy lifestyles, she also said, adding, "We have to educate children at homes and schools on how they can stay fit."

Urbanisation is also giving a rise to obesity in people who are subsequently developing non-communicable diseases, she noted.

There is also a need for a healthy city with enough open spaces, free of pollution, Dr Aliya continued.

The government should introduce programmes for those at increased risk of developing non-communicable diseases to bring them under healthy and active lifestyles, she added.

Government measures

Professor Md Robed Amin, line director at the NDC wing of the Directorate General of Health Services, told TBS that they are raising awareness among people about non-communicable diseases.

Some 1 lakh hypertension patients in 54 upazilas are provided with medicines free of cost, he said.

Besides, upazila and district level hospitals are rendering treatment at NDC corners, he noted, adding that they will expand services.

Health Secretary Dr Anwar Hossain Hawlader said currently, 70% of the patients affected by from non-communicable diseases die. So, all should work together to reduce the deaths.

UK, US too concerned about obesity

Obesity is now becoming a "pandemic" in the United Kingdom, said obesity expert Dr Chinnadorai Rajeswaran.

The prevalence of obesity in the UK has proceeded at a doubling rate in the past 25 years, and it has been projected that about 40% of UK adult population will be obese by 2025, said Health Business.

In May this year, Cancer Research UK revealed a report that more than 42 million adults in the UK will be overweight or obese by 2040 and at higher risk of developing one of 13 types of cancer.

Public Health England launched an obesity plan to significantly reduce the risk of obesity, ranging from marketing and promotional restrictions to new campaigns encouraging healthy, active lifestyles, such as apps and online guidance to help individuals make healthier choices when eating out.

In the meantime, the United States convened a national conference on dietary health and food security on 28 September for the first time in over 50 years to launch a national campaign that seeks to tackle high obesity rates and end persistent hunger in the United States by 2030, reports Washington post.

The move aims to accelerate improvements in public health and ameliorate a problem that is weighing down the nation. More than 73% of Americans ages 15 and older are overweight or obese.