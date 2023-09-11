Hospitalised dengue patients exceed 1.51 lakh

Eleven more dengue patients have lost their lives, while 2,944 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours until Monday morning.

With these recent figures, the total dengue-related fatalities in the country have reached 741, and the number of hospitalisations for this year stands at 151,272, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new cases, 967 were reported in Dhaka city, and 1,977 were from various parts of the country.

To date, 140,715 dengue patients have been discharged from hospitals in the country this year.

Currently, 9,816 dengue patients, including 4,207 in Dhaka, are receiving treatment at hospitals nationwide, as per DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions continue to have the highest number of reported dengue cases.

In previous years, the country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022 and 179 deaths in 2019. Additionally, DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.