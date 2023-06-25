Holy Family Hospital plagued by irregularities and mismanagement: TIB

Irregularities, mismanagement, and corruption have become institutionalised in the Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital, a TIB research has found.

The study, titled "Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital: Governance Challenges and Way Forward," was conducted from April 2022 to May 2023.

It found that the hospital has been plagued by a number of problems, including deteriorating quality of medical care, damaged reputation, and declining number of patients and the hospital's income.

According to the study findings, the hospital has become unable to compete with other hospitals and has gradually become a weak institution.

The report said the exclusive dominance of the chairman of the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society is mainly responsible for this situation.

Researchers Taslima Akhtar and Mahfuzul Haque presented the research publication at a press conference on Sunday.

The TIB said Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital, which was established as a humanitarian institution, has been facing various challenges of good governance for a long time.

The hospital, with 528 beds, has an average of 300 patients per day. However, the number of patients has decreased over the years, resulting in a decrease in hospital revenue, the TIB study found.

It said the income from the laboratory, pharmacy, medical and surgical, operation, and room charges also decreased during 2019-2022 due to the failure of the authorities to take proper planning and measures to increase hospital income.

According to research, 208 administrative staff members have been recruited for positions that do not require any specific tasks. These employees are reportedly spending their time on vacation or doing nothing productive.

The excessive recruitment of administrative staff is attributed to politically motivated recruitment. The chairman of the hospital is said to have used his political influence to appoint staff members based on his personal preferences, rather than on merit. There are also allegations that the chairman has demanded bribes of up to Tk5 lakh from candidates participating in the recruitment examination for doctors, the TIB study said.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB said, there is a lack of good governance in every aspect of running the hospital and the present situation of the institution is very alarming.

"Decentralisation of power should be implemented to ensure the proper utilisation and quality improvement of the existing infrastructure of the hospital. Additionally, the management authority should establish good governance, which is currently stagnant," he added.

The study made several recommendations, including mitigating the monopoly held by the society's chairman, implementing a well-defined manpower structure to streamline operations, depoliticising the organisation to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness, and introducing transparency in management practices, for fostering trust and accountability.