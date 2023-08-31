Hoarding DNS saline: 4 Ctg pharmacies fined Tk80,000

Authorities have fined four pharmacies Tk80,000 in Chattogram for hoarding dextrose normal saline (DNS), used in dengue treatment, on Wednesday (30 August) following a sting operation.

The pharmacies, located near the Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), refused to sell the saline solution to customers in need claiming they've run out, officials of the Chattogram district administration told The Business Standard.

But a mobile court drive later found the pharmacies had the saline in stock.

"Officials of the district administration, disguised as patients, went to buy DNS saline from the pharmacies but were turned away. Later, during a mobile drive, a sufficient amount of saline was found available in all the shops," said Executive Magistrate Prateek Dutta.

Besides, unregistered drugs worth Tk2 lakh were seized during the raid.

The authorities fined Sahan Medico Tk20,000, Sabuj Pharmacy Tk10,000, Emon Medical Hall Tk20,000 and Popular Medicine Corner Tk 30,000.

The demand for DNS saline has increased in recent times due to a surge in dengue infections in the port city.

The critical saline solution could not be found in any pharmacies in Panchlaish, Chawkbazar and Kazi Deuri areas on Thursday, reports our correspondent.

Pharmacies in other areas of the city are reporting shortages of saline.

Meanwhile, amid the crisis, many traders are selling the critical medicine at extravagant prices.

While the price of the saline is Tk90-95, many pharmacies are selling it for Tk150-200, according to our correspondent.

However, traders blame supply shortage due to the crisis.

Riyad Hasan, sales representative of Al-Madina Pharmacy in Mehdibagh area, told TBS, "Almost all drug companies, including Beximco, Biopharma, Popular, Libra, supply DNS saline.

"Normally, one pharmacy needs 10 to 12 packs of saline. But currently, the demand is increasing with sales crossing 30 to 50 units. A saline crisis has emerged as drug companies have cut supply despite rising demand."