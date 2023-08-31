Hoarding DNS saline: 4 Ctg pharmacies fined Tk80,000

Health

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 05:29 pm

Related News

Hoarding DNS saline: 4 Ctg pharmacies fined Tk80,000

“Officials of the district administration, disguised as patients, went to buy DNS saline from the pharmacies but were turned away. Later, during a mobile drive, a sufficient amount of saline was found available in all the shops,” said Executive Magistrate Prateek Dutta.  

TBS Report
31 August, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 05:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Authorities have fined four pharmacies Tk80,000 in Chattogram for hoarding dextrose normal saline (DNS), used in dengue treatment, on Wednesday (30 August) following a sting operation.

The pharmacies, located near the Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), refused to sell the saline solution to customers in need claiming they've run out, officials of the Chattogram district administration told The Business Standard.

But a mobile court drive later found the pharmacies had the saline in stock.

"Officials of the district administration, disguised as patients, went to buy DNS saline from the pharmacies but were turned away. Later, during a mobile drive, a sufficient amount of saline was found available in all the shops," said Executive Magistrate Prateek Dutta.   

Besides, unregistered drugs worth Tk2 lakh were seized during the raid.

The authorities fined Sahan Medico Tk20,000, Sabuj Pharmacy Tk10,000, Emon Medical Hall Tk20,000 and Popular Medicine Corner Tk 30,000.

The demand for DNS saline has increased in recent times due to a surge in dengue infections in the port city. 

The critical saline solution could not be found in any pharmacies in Panchlaish, Chawkbazar and Kazi Deuri areas on Thursday, reports our correspondent.

Pharmacies in other areas of the city are reporting shortages of saline.

Meanwhile, amid the crisis, many traders are selling the critical medicine at extravagant prices.

While the price of the saline is Tk90-95, many pharmacies are selling it for Tk150-200, according to our correspondent.

However, traders blame supply shortage due to the crisis.

Riyad Hasan, sales representative of Al-Madina Pharmacy in Mehdibagh area, told TBS, "Almost all drug companies, including Beximco, Biopharma, Popular, Libra, supply DNS saline.

"Normally, one pharmacy needs 10 to 12 packs of saline. But currently, the demand is increasing with sales crossing 30 to 50 units. A saline crisis has emerged as drug companies have cut supply despite rising demand."

Bangladesh

saline / DNS / pharmacy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

54m | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

6h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

6h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

2h | TBS World
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

7h | TBS World
Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

20h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank