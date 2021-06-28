HIV transmission rate low among TB patients; no transmission found among third gender

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 01:19 pm

HIV transmission rate low among TB patients; no transmission found among third gender

In case of professions, the rate is 0.5% for the transport workers and 0.3% for the day labourers

Photo :TBS
Photo :TBS

The survey for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) transmission rate among Tuberculosis (TB) patients 2019-20 was published today.

"Most of the patients who have been affected have low rate of primary education," said Dr Bayejid Khurshid Riyaz, director general of National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM) at its office in the capital's Mohakhali.

Among the TB patients, the rate of HIV transmission is 0.01%. The result has been acquired after testing 12,000 samples.

No HIV transmission was found among the people of third gender.

Between the ages from 35 to 44, the rate of HIV prevalence is 0.2%.  TB transmission rate through lungs is 0.1% and besides the lungs, it is 0.07%.

In case of professions, the rate is 0.5% for the transport workers and 0.3% for the day labourers.

Only 4.5% TB patients went through Covid-19 test and 4.2% came positive.

Four housewives who have been affected with TB have also come positive for HIV.

None of the HIV positive cases had any history of blood transfusion.

"Awareness is connected to education. Diseases can be cured but prevention must be built up," said Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, director general at the department of health and also chief guest of the programme.

"Awareness should be increased among people. Partners of those four housewives should have been tested," he added.

