Historic 'Parliamentary TB Caucus' formed in Bangladesh to combat tuberculosis

Health

TBS Report
18 June, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 08:10 pm

icddr,b and PRIP Trust, under the leadership of the National Tuberculosis (TB) Control Programme (NTP), have organised a historic event to form and operationalize the "Parliamentary TB Caucus".

It was supported by the Stop TB Partnership of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

The event took place at the Parliament Members Club in Bangladesh on Sunday, said a press release of icddr,b.

In light of TB being a communicable, preventable, and curable disease, yet one of the leading causes of death globally and in Bangladesh, the Parliamentary TB Caucus is a pioneering initiative aimed at accelerating the fight against TB in Bangladesh. As uniquely positioned advocates, parliamentarians bring the voices of affected communities to the forefront of national, regional, and global discussions.

This caucus will engage influential parliamentarians to generate political commitment and escalate issues of relevance to the highest level of the government. It will also help reduce the gaps between resources needed and available, increase domestic resource allocation and facilitate policy adjustments aimed at enhancing the national approach and response to the current TB situation.

Deputy Speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament Md Shamsul Haque Tuku, who was virtually present at the event as the chief guest, announced the formation of the caucus. A multitude of parliament members took part in the gathering, creating an unparalleled platform for collective action and collaboration in the fight against tuberculosis.

The Parliamentary TB Caucus is formed with a total of 23 members of parliament.

"Prevention and control measures have significantly diminished the global prevalence of TB, yet complete eradication remains elusive. This caucus offers an opportunity for members of parliaments, as well as individuals from pertinent public and private organisations, to unite in a collective effort to protect children, the elderly, and the youth from TB. By involving everyone, we can substantially decrease the incidence of TB, even if achieving absolute eradication proves challenging. I am committed to supporting this caucus wholeheartedly," he added.

Dr Firdausi Qadri, acting senior director of Infectious Disease Division at icddr,b, said, "I am confident that the caucus will enhance political commitment and social responsibility for TB in Bangladesh by engaging lawmakers, key populations, and other critical stakeholders. This will spark renewed interest among parliament members towards the disease. The commitment of our lawmakers will act as a significant catalyst in this journey. Together, we can achieve our goal of eradicating TB."

Prof Dr Md Habibe Millat, Member of Parliament of constituency Sirajganj-2, chaired the event.

