Highest stroke cases in Mymensingh division, lowest in Rajshahi 

About 11.40 in every 1,000 people in the country suffer a brain stroke and in terms of divisional scenario, the Mymensingh division saw the highest brain stroke cases and the Rajshahi division saw the lowest, according to a study.

Three doctors of the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital, Bangladesh and a doctor from Cambridge University, UK conducted the study titled "Prevalence and Risk Factors of Stroke in Bangladesh: A Nationwide Population-Based Survey".

The study findings cited that Mymensingh division recorded the highest stroke cases (14.71 in every 1000 people) and Rajshahi witnessed the lowest rate of stroke (7.62 in per 1000), 14.10 in Khulna, 13.41 in Barishal, 12.27 in Dhaka, 11.8 in Sylhet, 11.40 in Chattogram and 8.96 in Rangpur.

Some 25,287 people from 64 districts in eight divisions of the country came under the study, who could be considered national representatives.

Amid this alarming situation of brain stroke cases, World Stroke Day is scheduled to be observed on 29 October with the theme of "Minutes can save lives."

To mark the day, the Department of Neurosurgery at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) arranged a seminar on Wednesday.

Dr Shafiqul Islam, associate professor Department of Neurosurgery, presented the keynote paper at the seminar.

He said the stroke symptoms include trouble in speaking and understanding, paralysis or numbness of the face, arm or leg; problems seeing in one or both eyes. The first four and a half hours are the golden hours because stroke patients have a much greater chance of surviving and avoiding long-term brain damage if they arrive at the hospital and receive treatment within that period. Stroke patients who could be treated within eight hours after the onset of symptoms could be brought back to normal life.

At the event, DMCH Director Brigadier General Nazmul Haque announced the establishment of a separate unit for stroke patients in the hospital to ensure quick treatment.

He said one in every four persons suffers a brain stroke. We have to become aware of preventing the danger of a stroke. 600 patients always remain under treatment at the Department of Neurosurgery in the hospital. 50 patients get admitted to the department every day.

"To enhance the medical services, we have decided to set up a 20-bed stroke unit, including 10 Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and High Dependency Units (HDUs)."

Professor Dr Raziul Haque of the Department of Neurosurgery said a stroke patient can be cured very quickly if he/she is brought to the hospital as soon as the symptoms appear. But the passage of time increases the risk. That is why we all need to know the symptoms of a stroke.

A stroke destroys two million neurons per minute in the brain. If the patient is brought to the hospital within the first four and a half hours after symptoms of stroke appear, doctors can remove the blood clots from the blood vessels of the brain with medicine or surgery, said Dr Suman Rana, an assistant professor in the Department of Neurosurgery.

Rev: Moin