Highest 900 dengue patients hospitalised in a single day

Some 900 dengue patients have been hospitalised on Tuesday (18 October), making it the highest number of people hospitalised in a single day from the mosquito-borne across the country this year.

Moreover, three people died from dengue fever in the last 24 hours.

The information was disclosed in the regular dengue report of the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Earlier on 16 October, a maximum of 855 dengue patients were admitted to the hospital in a single day.

Of the new patients, 528 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 372 outside the city, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 3,227 dengue patients, including 2,148 in the capital, 1,079 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. So far, 99 dengue patients died this year.

So far, the directorate has recorded 26,938 dengue cases and 23,612 recoveries this year.