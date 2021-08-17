Highest 329 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs

Bangladesh saw a sharp rise in dengue infections, as 329 people were hospitalised with dengue fever in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8am.

This is the highest number of dengue patients admitted to the hospitals in a day this year. A day ago, the number was 221.

Among the new patients, 306 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining cases were reported from outside the division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

So far, 26 suspected dengue deaths were reported to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Some 1,114 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Tuesday morning, according to DGHS.

Most of the cases have been reported in the capital so far, said the health authorities.

Of them, 1,048 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the rest were listed outside Dhaka.

Some 6,650 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, and 5,510 of them have been released after they recovered from the disease.

Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives that year. In the years that followed, the country learned to deal with the disease much better, but it did become endemic. Fatalities almost fell to zero at one stage, before spiking again in 2018, leading to the horrific crisis the following year.