Single-day highest of 19 dengue deaths, 1,792 hospitalisations

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of 19 deaths and 1,792 hospitalisation of patients from dengue fever in a single day today.

With the latest figure, a total of 146 dengue patients have died in the country and 25,792 were admitted to hospitals this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) data.

Of the new cases, 922 were reported in Dhaka city and the rest were from various parts of the country.

So far 20,094 dengue patients were released from hospitals in the country this year.

A total of 5552 dengue patients, including 3,370 in Dhaka, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, shows the DGHS data.

Dhaka and Chattogram divisions have the highest number of dengue cases.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after the 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.