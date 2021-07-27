Highest 143 dengue patients hospitalised in a single day

Health

TBS Report
27 July, 2021, 05:40 pm
Highest 143 dengue patients hospitalised in a single day

Bangladesh saw a rise in dengue cases with a record 143 people getting detected with the mosquito-borne disease in the past 24 hours till 8 am on Tuesday.

According to an estimate by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country and 142 of them are from Dhaka.

This year some 1,945 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country and of them, 1,573 were hospitalised in July alone.

Currently, out of 509 patients admitted to different hospitals across the country, 500 are from the capital.

Of the remaining nine patients, seven are from the Dhaka division, one from Khulna, and one from Mymensingh.

On the other hand, some 1433 dengue patients have recovered and returned home from hospitals.

But the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received reports on three suspected dengue deaths so far this year.

According to DGHS, this year 32 patients were diagnosed with dengue in January, nine in February, 13 in March, three in April, and 43 in May.

