Hidden causes of weight gain

The explanation for weight gain isn't always elusive. For instance, it could be apparent that you've increased your food intake while reducing physical activity – a powerful combination often leading to additional pounds.

However, there are instances where the cause is less straightforward, and various factors contributing to weight gain may not be readily apparent.

Age-related causes

According to an article by Harvard Health, as we age, physiological changes occur that can impact weight. One prominent change is the loss of muscle mass. From middle age onward, there's an approximate decline of 1% in muscle mass each year, influencing both strength and metabolism (the rate at which we burn calories).

"Smaller muscles use fewer calories. If your diet doesn't change, you'll consume more calories than you need. The excess is stored as fat," says Dr. Caroline Apovian, an obesity medicine specialist and co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Here are other age-related changes that can affect weight.

Chronic stress. It's harder to manage stress as we get older. And if you're constantly under stress, you might have consistently high levels of the stress hormone cortisol. One job of cortisol is helping the body replenish energy stores. In some people, that might indirectly promote weight gain by increasing appetite (since the body thinks it needs energy) and increasing the storage of unused energy as fat. "But mostly, stress leads to compulsive behaviors, such as eating 'comfort' foods, which are often full of sugar, unhealthy fat, extra calories, and salt," Dr. Apovian says.

Poor sleep. Age-related changes affect our ability to sleep well. "If you're a chronic 'short sleeper,' getting six hours or fewer each night, it might affect hormones that regulate appetite. Short sleep is associated with higher levels of hormones that make us hungry, lower levels of hormones that tell us we're full, and higher levels of cortisol," Dr. Apovian says.

Sex hormone changes. Older men and women experience reductions in certain sex hormones. In women, low estrogen levels are associated with sleep problems and increased body fat. In men, reduced testosterone levels are linked to less muscle mass.

Underlying conditions

An increase in weight, particularly if it's a recent development, can indicate various health conditions. For instance, individuals with heart failure may undergo weight gain due to fluid retention, manifesting as swelling in the feet, ankles, legs, or abdomen. Dr. Apovian notes that such a situation would probably be accompanied by symptoms like fatigue or shortness of breath.

Other underlying conditions associated with weight gain include

diabetes

certain kidney diseases

sleep apnea (pauses in breathing during sleep)

thyroid problems

Medication side effects

Taking certain medications regularly can lead to weight gain. Some drugs, such as prednisone, can make you retain fluid and increase your weight.

And many medications affect brain chemicals that regulate appetite, which might make you hungrier than usual, so you might eat more and gain weight. Examples include

antidepressants such as paroxetine (Paxil) or phenelzine (Nardil)

antihistamines that contain the ingredient diphenhydramine (the active ingredient in Benadryl)

antipsychotics such as clozapine (Clozaril) or olanzapine (Zyprexa)

beta blockers such as the drug atenolol (Tenormin) or metoprolol (Lopressor)

sleep aids that contain the drug diphenhydramine, such as Sominex, Unisom SleepGels, or ZzzQuil



Other potential causes

Some potential causes of weight gain aren't yet well understood and are currently being studied.

One possibility is late-night eating. Some evidence, including a 2022 Harvard study, suggests that eating late at night might make us hungrier in the daytime, slow metabolism, and increase body fat.

Another suspected factor in weight gain is the population of microbes that live in your gut (their genes are called your microbiome). Considerable evidence suggests gut microbes might influence appetite, metabolism, blood sugar, and fat storage. The strongest support comes from studies of animals. In humans, the evidence is less clear.

"Studies have found that the gut microbes of people with obesity are different from those of people who are lean," Dr. Apovian explains.

"But we don't know if this causes people to develop obesity. It could be that people who are genetically programmed to gain weight have a certain microbiome," she notes. "Or it could be that people with obesity are eating a different way than lean people are eating, which may change the microbiome. We need more research for better answers."

What should you do?

If you experience recent or excessive weight gain, it's advisable to consult your doctor to investigate potential underlying conditions and assess whether your medications could be impacting your weight. Managing these aspects of health is crucial.

Additionally, seeking guidance from a dietitian to determine the appropriate calorie intake for your current needs can be beneficial.

Dr. Apovian suggests that adopting a lifestyle centered on clean living is the most effective way to manage weight as we age. This involves maintaining a healthy diet with abundant fruits, vegetables, legumes, limited whole grains and starchy vegetables, and sufficient lean protein to support muscle building. Other recommendations include avoiding late-night eating, ensuring seven to nine hours of sleep per night, engaging in brisk daily exercise for at least 20 minutes, and incorporating strength training at least twice a week. Dr. Apovian emphasizes that while muscle can be rebuilt, it requires a combination of healthy lifestyle habits to effectively control weight.

