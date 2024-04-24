Heatwaves: The dos and don'ts for child's care

Among the groups vulnerable to extreme heat, children are among the most at risk.

The two main reasons here are that children have relatively high water content in their bodies, thus the effects of dehydration due to sweating are greater. Secondly, children are dependent on adults for their food and drink.

Adding to this, the South Asian climate tends towards higher humidity during the summer months, which can trigger more sweating and thus water loss.

The impact of both heat and excessive sweating can affect the water, salt and temperature balances, which in turn can impact your liver, kidney, brain and other organs.

Instances of water borne diseases also increase during the summer, which among other factors can lead to hospitals straining under their patient load.

So what can we do to mitigate the impact of heat on our children this summer?

What to do:

Avoid direct exposure to the sun by using an umbrella, wearing loose cotton clothing, and avoiding the outdoors unless absolutely necessary. If possible, move your children's school hours to the morning instead of the afternoon. After returning from the outdoors, wipe away any sweat and allow your body to adjust to the indoors before turning on your fan, AC or taking a shower. Ensure your children are drinking enough fluid by giving them extra water during meals Along with water, provide fresh fruits, and fruit juice without sugar, and curd based dishes like lachi, fruit salad and faluda. Ensure children have access to water, especially young children should be given water regularly. If the child does not suffer from cold allergies or asthma or is not sensitive to air conditioners, then the AC can be operated.

Don'ts:

High calorie foods such as oily and fatty foods, fast food, junk food, excess sugar and sweet foods should be avoided. Commercial products such as testosterone, electrolyte drinks, carbonated beverages etc. should not be consumed at all. Do not turn your AC on or take a shower before wiping sweat from yourself and allowing your body to adjust. Extra cold drinks, ice, ice cream, street open sugarcane juice or fruit juice or sherbet are completely prohibited. Other extra-academic activities outside the classroom should be avoided during this particular time. Prickly heat powder or other talcum powders should not be used, as it clogs the hair follicles and prevents perspiration, which is counterproductive and will remove your ability to regulate your temperature

To keep in mind:

Keep track of the amount the child urinates, looking for signs of dehydration like low volume or a darkening of the liquid. Observing the child's normal activities are disturbed. Check for rashes on the skin. High body heat can be a sign of dehydration or heat stroke. If the temperature does not go down after cooling with water or ice, consult a doctor immediately.

Dr Khandaker Mobaswer Ahmed, Neonatal, Pediatric Adolescent, Pediatric Nutrition and Pediatric Gastroliver Specialist

Assistant Professor (Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition)