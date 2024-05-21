Heatwave to Vitamin D deficiency: 10 unexpected causes of heart failure

In modern times, a range of factors may be affecting your heart and its efficiency in pumping blood and supplying oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to different parts of the organ.

When your heart isn't functioning well, everyday activities may seem like a burden.

There are unexpected causes of heart failure that people should be aware of, these include:

1. Sleep apnoea: It is a sleep disorder characterized by pauses in breathing during sleep. This condition puts a strain on the heart, leading to an increased risk of heart failure. If one suspects having sleep apnoea, seeking medical attention immediately becomes essential.

2. Vitamin D deficiency: Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease. To maintain adequate levels of vitamin D, spending time outdoors, consuming vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish, egg yolks, and mushrooms, or taking supplements can be helpful."

3. Air pollution: Air pollution is a significant contributor to heart disease, with fine particulate matter causing inflammation and damage to the heart muscles. To reduce exposure to air pollution, individuals must avoid areas with heavy traffic, use air purifiers at home, and wear masks when necessary.

4. Poor dental hygiene: Poor dental hygiene can lead to gum disease, which has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease. To maintain good dental hygiene, brushing twice a day, flossing regularly, and visiting your dentist for regular check-ups should be followed.

5. Mental health disorders: Heart failure and depression are rather widespread in today's world. Because these disorders have a substantial effect on heart health in addition to their effects on the brain. Chronic stress and negative emotions are two factors that contribute to heart failure.

6. Overconsumption of sugar: Overconsumption of sugar can lead to obesity, diabetes, and an increased risk of heart disease. To reduce sugar intake, one must avoid processed foods, opt for natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, and read food labels carefully.

7. Unhealthy gut: An imbalance in gut flora contributes to inflammation, heart disease, and heart failure. Gut health is crucial for heart health and the overall health of the individual.

8. Noise pollution: One of the main risks of heart failure is exposure to loud noises, such as those from traffic and construction. Stress from these noises can raise blood pressure and put stress on the heart.

9. Chronic inflammation: Chronic illnesses that induce inflammation, such as inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis, raise the risk of heart failure since elevated inflammation levels are harmful to the heart.

10. Heatwaves: The intense heat mostly affects your cardiovascular system because it puts pressure on the heart. As the temperature rises, there is a consistent increase in heart failure cases.

Heart failure treatment aims to manage the conditions that contribute to heart failure, reduce strain on the heart, and prevent heart failure from becoming worse.

"Making lifestyle changes is the first step to having a better and healthier heart. There are plenty of medications available that doctors might prescribe based on the diagnosis. In case the doctors feel that the heart function cannot be restored with medication, they may use surgical interventions and implants to help provide patients with an improved quality of life," according to Dr Manish Jha, Interventional Cardiologist, Director - Charak Heart Institute, Lucknow.