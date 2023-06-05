The heat-wave surge and our health: Unveiling the searing health reality

Amidst the most sizzling summer days, Bangladesh and various Asian nations have been grappling with a relentless surge in temperature. The blistering heat has set new records, leaving people susceptible to a plethora of health concerns.

As scorching temperatures relentlessly engulf Bangladesh, it is imperative for us to grasp the gravity of this situation. With climate change escalating at an alarming pace, the world is witnessing an unprecedented surge in heatwaves and that is worsening the health issues of several age groups including children and old-aged people.

In recent years, meteorologists have observed an alarming rise in temperatures, intensifying the frequency and duration of heat waves. Bangladesh, known for its tropical climate, has experienced an exacerbation of this trend. According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the average temperature has risen by 1.5 degrees Celsius over the last decade, with scorching summer days reaching soaring heights of 40 degrees Celsius and beyond.

The consequences of prolonged exposure to high temperatures can be severe, posing risks to human health and well-being. Dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke are among the most common complications associated with extreme heat. Heatstroke, a life-threatening condition, occurs when the body's temperature regulation mechanisms fail, resulting in a body temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or higher. It can lead to organ damage, seizures, and, in severe cases, even death.

Vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, face heightened risks during heat waves. Furthermore, those engaging in outdoor activities or working in labour-intensive industries are also susceptible to the adverse effects of scorching temperatures.

What may happen to you:

▪ Heat-Related Illnesses: Extreme heat can lead to various heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

▪ Vulnerable Populations: Certain groups, such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic illnesses, are particularly susceptible to heat-related health complications.

▪ Fatalities: Tragically, heat waves have claimed lives across Bangladesh and Asia.

Alarmingly, a study by the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that heat-related mortality rates may rise by 50% in some Asian countries by the year 2030 if adequate measures are not implemented.

Prevention is undoubtedly the key to mitigating the impacts of extreme heat. Here are some essential measures to safeguard oneself during sweltering temperatures:

▪ Stay hydrated all over the day: Drink plenty of water and avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages, as they can exacerbate dehydration.

▪ Seek shade and avoid direct sunlight: If you must venture outdoors, limit your exposure to direct sunlight and seek shade whenever possible. Utilize sunblock, hats, and sunglasses to shield yourself from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

▪ Dress appropriately: Make habits for loose-fitting, lightweight clothing made from breathable fabrics to facilitate better air circulation and reduce the risk of overheating.

▪ Maintain a cool indoor environment: Use air conditioning or fans to create a comfortable indoor atmosphere. If these are not available, open windows and use natural ventilation techniques to circulate air.

▪ Plan outdoor activities wisely: Schedule outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day, such as early mornings or evenings when temperatures are relatively lower.

▪ Look out for vulnerable individuals: Check on elderly neighbors, young children, and those with chronic illnesses to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated.

▪ Educate yourself: Stay informed about weather forecasts and heatwave warnings issued by local authorities. Take necessary precautions and follow their guidelines to stay safe.

Complications of Prolonged Heat Exposure:

Heatstroke: A potentially life-threatening condition, heatstroke occurs when the body's core temperature rises above 40 degrees Celsius. Symptoms include confusion, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, and cessation of sweating. Immediate medical attention is crucial for heatstroke cases.

Dehydration: Insufficient water intake can lead to dehydration, characterized by symptoms such as dry mouth, fatigue, dizziness, and dark-coloured urine. Severe dehydration can result in kidney damage and other organ failures.

CVS Issues: Heatwaves can put an immense strain on the cardiovascular system, triggering heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular complications, especially in individuals with pre-existing heart conditions.

It is crucial for governments, communities, and individuals to prioritize heatwave preparedness and response strategies. Enhancing public awareness, implementing heat action plans, and developing heat-resilient infrastructure are instrumental in reducing the adverse impacts of rising temperatures.

In conclusion, the recent surge in high temperatures in Bangladesh demands our attention and immediate action. By adopting preventive measures and promoting resilience, we can safeguard ourselves and our communities from the hazardous consequences of extreme heat. Let us unite in our commitment to creating a healthier, safer, and cooler future for all.

Dr. Rajib Dey Sarker is a columnist and a Surgical Specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

