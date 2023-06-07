Heat stroke kills 20 since April: Disaster Forum

As many as 20 people have died so far since April across the country due to heat stroke, according to the Disaster Forum.

Among the dead, 14 are male, five are female, and one child, disaster preparedness network said citing news reports. Most of them are low-income working people.

An intense heat wave has been flowing over the entire country since 2 May and some wrong steps in this intense heat may increase the risk of heat stroke, the network said.

They advised people to frequently drink water and avoid outside food.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's personal physician and medicine specialist Prof Dr ABM Abdullah told Business Standard that those who work in the sun for a long time are more vulnerable to heat stroke.

Heat stroke occurs when the body temperature exceeds 105 degrees Fahrenheit from the normal level of 98 degrees, he said. "When body temperature reaches that level, the sweating mechanism fails, and the body is unable to cool down."

However, people feel headaches, restlessness, chest tightness, fatigue, and lethargy. Many also become unconscious.

"It is a very serious state, which can lead to death if not treated immediately," he added.

Dr ABM Abdullah said that no one should go out unnecessarily and those who must should use umbrellas.

He suggested these people stay in the shade for 10-15 minutes after one or two hours between work. "Drink water frequently, mixed with salt if possible, to avoid dehydration."

"Wear loose clothes. It is better not to wear jeans," the specialist suggested as a precaution.

In the case of sudden heat stroke, Dr Abdullah said, the person should be taken to a shaded place as soon as possible. "If at home, cooling devices should be turned on."

"Wipe the body with a wet cloth. Drink more water and fruit juice," he instructed.

He also advised taking the affected person to the hospital immediately if blood pressure drops, stops urinating, pulse drops or faints.

Regarding children, Dr Abdullah said the risk is also high for children in summer.

"School is closed now so it is better not to take children out. Children should drink more water. Care should be taken that they do not play too much in the sun," he added.