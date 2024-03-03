Heart Foundation's angioplasty procedure broadcasted live on 'India Live' in Delhi

Health

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 11:53 pm

Related News

Heart Foundation's angioplasty procedure broadcasted live on 'India Live' in Delhi

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 11:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A complex heart disease treatment procedure (angioplasty procedure) of the Bangladesh National Heart Foundation Hospital was broadcast live in the main conference room of New Delhi in the training of cardiologists participating in India Live, the largest interventional cardiology course in Southeast Asia.

This information was disclosed in a press release of the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute on Sunday.

On March 3, a complex cardiac procedure (angioplasty procedure) led by Prof Fazila-Tun-Nessa Malik from the National Heart Foundation Hospital's Cath Lab was broadcast live in the main conference room in New Delhi.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

India Live is the paramount global cardiology event hosted by the Interventional Cardiology Foundation of India. Taking place at Taj Palace, New Delhi, from February 29 to March 3, this conference focuses on Interventional Cardiology: enabling quality outcomes for heart disease patients.

Globally renowned, India Live serves as a meeting point for leading cardiologists, researchers, and medical professionals. Participants can engage in diverse sessions, including lectures and workshops, covering the latest advancements in cardiovascular diagnosis, treatment, and technology's impact on cardiology. The conference, with a rich history dating back to 2010, is acclaimed for its scientific content and angioplasty technique teachings.

Bangladesh

National Heart Foundation / live surgery / India Live

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

13h | Wheels
Even some of his well-wishers often try to dissuade him from this “wild goose chase.” But TV journalist Shakil Hasan remains steadfast. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A lone journalist's struggle to bring his attackers to justice

16h | Panorama
The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

2d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump or Haley, will be known on `Super Tuesday’.

Trump or Haley, will be known on `Super Tuesday’.

1h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

2h | Videos
Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

4h | Videos