Heart Foundation's angioplasty procedure broadcasted live on 'India Live' in Delhi

A complex heart disease treatment procedure (angioplasty procedure) of the Bangladesh National Heart Foundation Hospital was broadcast live in the main conference room of New Delhi in the training of cardiologists participating in India Live, the largest interventional cardiology course in Southeast Asia.

This information was disclosed in a press release of the National Heart Foundation Hospital and Research Institute on Sunday.

On March 3, a complex cardiac procedure (angioplasty procedure) led by Prof Fazila-Tun-Nessa Malik from the National Heart Foundation Hospital's Cath Lab was broadcast live in the main conference room in New Delhi.

India Live is the paramount global cardiology event hosted by the Interventional Cardiology Foundation of India. Taking place at Taj Palace, New Delhi, from February 29 to March 3, this conference focuses on Interventional Cardiology: enabling quality outcomes for heart disease patients.

Globally renowned, India Live serves as a meeting point for leading cardiologists, researchers, and medical professionals. Participants can engage in diverse sessions, including lectures and workshops, covering the latest advancements in cardiovascular diagnosis, treatment, and technology's impact on cardiology. The conference, with a rich history dating back to 2010, is acclaimed for its scientific content and angioplasty technique teachings.