Healthcare being improved at root level to reduce patient pressure at medical colleges: Health minister

To reduce patient pressure in medical colleges, medical services have to be ensured at the root level, said Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen.

"If medical services are not delivered to marginalised groups, the pressure of patients in medical colleges will never reduce. Therefore, the quality of medical services is being improved in district hospitals and other hospitals," said the health minister following a view exchange meeting with the vice chancellor of Rajshahi Medical University, directors, principals and heads of Departments of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Bogra, Pabna, Sirajganj Medical Colleges today (11 March) morning in the meeting room of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The minister said that existing hospitals at district level will be mobilised to ensure root level health services.

"Medical college hospitals not only provide medical services, but research is done here in detail. Due to the increased patient pressure in the institutions, it is not possible to provide quality services", said the minister.

The Health Services Division is working to ensure the quality of service in each upazila.

Setting up burn units and ensuring ICU in each department is being given utmost importance, said Samanta Lal Sen

Meanwhile, the health minister also said a hospital will not be allowed to operate without ensuring all backups are ready and fulfilling all their operational conditions.

If any accident occurs while performing surgery without these approvals, the hospital and doctors will have to take responsibility for it, he added.

State minister of Health, director general of the Health Services Division and other officials were present on this occasion.