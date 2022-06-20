Health staff recruitment in Kuwait starts with the arrival of 50 nurses

Health

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 08:31 pm

Health staff recruitment in Kuwait starts with the arrival of 50 nurses

Gradually, 604 more nurses will go to the middle-eastern country through Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL)

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 08:31 pm
Health staff recruitment in Kuwait starts with the arrival of 50 nurses

At the first phase of skilled health staff recruitment in Kuwait, 50 Bangladeshi nurses reached there on Sunday to join various government hospitals in the country.

Gradually, 604 more nurses will go to the middle-eastern country through Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL).

After the approval of the health ministry of Kuwait, the City Group General Trading Company and the Advanced Technology Company of the country submitted demand letters to Bangladesh Embassy in December 2021 for the recruitment of 998 nurses through the BOESL.

In January 2022, a selection committee from Kuwait visited Bangladesh to recruit the health professionals and finalised a total of 654 nurses, according to Major General Md Ashikuzzaman, ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait.

He said visas had already been issued for 299 nurses out of the selected candidates.

Among them, 50 nurses of the first batch have reached there free of cost.

Of them, 17 are female.

The remaining nurses with visas are expected to join their workplaces by June 2022.

The rest of the selected nurses are expected to go to Kuwait soon after the completion of the official procedures to leave Bangladesh.

In January this year, the BOESL published advertisements for the recruitment of nurses and medical technologists in Kuwait with around Tk1 lakh monthly salary and increments.

Other facilities include free accommodations and travel costs.

According to the recruitment organisation, Kuwait will recruit nurses and technicians in six categories for its different government hospitals in the first phase.

The majority of medical professionals in Kuwait are Indians and Egyptians. There is also a good number of Pakistanis.

Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, secretary of the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, said, "There is an opportunity to send more nurses to Kuwait. Various hospitals in the country are interested in taking nurses from Bangladesh. "

