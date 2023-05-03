Health secretary critical of doctors for lacking sincerity

Health secretary critical of doctors for lacking sincerity
Health Secretary Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader has criticised doctors for lacking sincerity in patient care despite the government's efforts to improve healthcare in Bangladesh.

"In some hospitals, doctors are seen gossiping, and not paying attention to the patients. This should not happen," he said speaking at the National Conference 2023 on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights.

He emphasised the importance of creating a comfortable environment in hospitals to prevent unnecessary harassment of patients.

"It should not happen that they are subjected to unnecessary harassment when they go there [hospitals]," the secretary said mentioning that sexual and reproductive health is a personal right of the people.

Howlader also highlighted the need for research in the health sector, urging experts to take a more active interest in conducting research.

The conference included two scientific sessions and presented the SRHR Excellence Award-2023 to three individuals for their contribution to promoting sexual and reproductive health.

