Health ministry to conduct countrywide raids on hospitals from 27 Feb: Minister

The health ministry will conduct raids on hospitals across the country to supervise the management, said Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen today (25 February).

"I want to clarify that we do not want to shut down any legitimate private hospitals, clinics or diagnostic centres. But they must have the required number of doctors, nurses, and necessary equipment. If this is not ensured, I will maintain zero tolerance and take strict action," he said during a press briefing at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today (25 February).

He also said no illegal or equipment-lacking clinic or diagnostic centres would be allowed to operate under any request or influence.

"We have closed down about 1227 illegal clinics and diagnostic centres in a month, and the operation is ongoing. Legal health centres lacking sufficient staff and equipment will also face action," the health minister warned.

Dr Sen said, "There have been discussions nationwide over some recent incidents in the health sector. These incidents will shake anyone's heart. The prime minister instructed me to take strong action and maintain zero tolerance in these issues."

Responding to journalists, he also said proper facilities need to be ensured to receive good service.

"The way I am thinking about the safety of patients, I am also working on the safety of doctors. To receive good service, we need good doctors, and without proper facilities, it will be difficult to have good doctors," he said.

During the briefing, Dr Sen urged media personnel to focus more on what is being done from now on rather than dwelling on the past.

"The right quality of healthcare service cannot be ensured by anyone alone. Therefore, the responsibility does not lie solely with the health ministry. Doctors, police, journalists, and everyone must step forward to improve the quality of healthcare," he said.