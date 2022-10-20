Health ministry can treat dengue patients but not kill mosquitoes: Health minister

Health

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 05:39 pm

Health ministry can treat dengue patients but not kill mosquitoes: Health minister

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 05:39 pm
File photo of Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected
File photo of Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today that the health ministry can provide treatment for patients suffering from dengue but cannot prevent the disease by killing mosquitoes.

"The health ministry has made adequate preparations to treat dengue patients if the cases rise further," the minister said, assuring that three hospitals ­– Dhaka North City Corporation Hospital, BSMMU's Super Specialised Hospital and Lalkuthi Hospital – have been kept ready for this purpose.

The minister further said that the health sector is carrying out an advisory campaign for safety against mosquito bites, adding, "but killing mosquitoes is not our job." He made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of Abul Hossain Respiratory and Pneumonia Research Centre at Dhaka Shishu Hospital in the capital Thursday (20 October).

City Corporation and municipal representatives have been urged to highlight the importance of killing mosquitoes. If mosquitoes are reduced, the number of dengue patients will also decline. Thus, reducing the pressure of dengue patients in hospitals, he said.

Abul Hossain has donated Tk1 crore and eminent physician Prof Dr Ruhul Amin donated further Tk20 lakh to make the research centre to the government treasury.

President of Bangladesh Children's Hospital and Institute Prof Shahidullah, Secretary of Health Education and Family Welfare Division Md Saiful Hassan Badal, Director-General of Directorate General of Health Services Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, President of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Director-General of Health Education Division AKM Amirul Morshed, financier Abul Hossain, financier Prof Ruhul Amin, Director of Dhaka Children's Hospital Dr Md Jahangir and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

health minister Zahid Maleque / Dengue / Aedes mosquito

