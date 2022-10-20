Health ministry can treat dengue patients but not kill mosquitoes: Health minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today that the health ministry can provide treatment for patients suffering from dengue but cannot prevent the disease by killing mosquitoes.

"The health ministry has made adequate preparations to treat dengue patients if the cases rise further," the minister said, assuring that three hospitals ­– Dhaka North City Corporation Hospital, BSMMU's Super Specialised Hospital and Lalkuthi Hospital – have been kept ready for this purpose.

The minister further said that the health sector is carrying out an advisory campaign for safety against mosquito bites, adding, "but killing mosquitoes is not our job." He made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of Abul Hossain Respiratory and Pneumonia Research Centre at Dhaka Shishu Hospital in the capital Thursday (20 October).

City Corporation and municipal representatives have been urged to highlight the importance of killing mosquitoes. If mosquitoes are reduced, the number of dengue patients will also decline. Thus, reducing the pressure of dengue patients in hospitals, he said.

Abul Hossain has donated Tk1 crore and eminent physician Prof Dr Ruhul Amin donated further Tk20 lakh to make the research centre to the government treasury.

