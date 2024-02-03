Health minister visits doctor attacked by rep for not prescribing LabAid Pharma meds

Health

TBS Report
03 February, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 05:20 pm

The health minister said appropriate punishment will be ensured by bringing the attackers to justice if physicians are assaulted unprovoked.

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen visits Dr Nusrat Tanim at BSMMU today. Photo: Courtesy
Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen visits Dr Nusrat Tanim at BSMMU today. Photo: Courtesy

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen today visited a doctor undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) after being attacked by a medical representative of LabAid Pharma for not prescribing their medications.

During the meeting with Dr Nusrat Tanim, medical officer of the Damudya Upazila Health Complex, the health minister said, "Appropriate punishment will be ensured by bringing the attackers to justice, if physicians are attacked [like this] unprovoked."

The health minister also instructed the Shariatpur administration and the district superintendent of police to take steps against the alleged attackers, leading to the arrests of the medical representative Shahidul Islam and local leader Julhas Matbor.

Dr Nusrat Tanim said a group of 10-15 people, including the medical representative Shahidul Islam and local leaders Julhas Matbor and Likhon Matbor, attacked her on her way back from the hospital on Wednesday (31 January).

Nusrat added that her husband, Dr Rafi, a medical officer at the BSMMU, and her mother also came under attack while trying to save her.

Dr Nusrat and her mother were initially admitted to the Shariatpur Upazila Health Complex, and the former was later shifted to the BSMMU.

The authorities of LabAid Pharma suspended the medical representative Shahidul Islam today. 

In a notice regarding his suspension, the pharmaceutical company stated that Shahidul Islam was suspended after a complaint was received against him for attacking Damudya Upazila Health Complex's Medical Officer Dr Nusrat Tanim, along with her husband Dr Monjur Islam Rafi, and her mother.

Earlier, on 29 January, a person was arrested in a case filed under the directive of the health minister for attacking Jashore's Chougachha Health Complex's physician Dr Sohag in relation to the treatment of a patient.

