Health minister urges pharma industry owners to keep medicine prices affordable

Health

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 04:14 pm

Related News

Health minister urges pharma industry owners to keep medicine prices affordable

He also urged the industry owners to produce health equipment domestically

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 04:14 pm
File photo of Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: Collected
File photo of Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: Collected

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen on Thursday (29 February) called upon pharmaceutical industry owners to keep medicine prices affordable.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 15th Asia Pharma Expo, the minister also urged the industry owners to produce health equipment domestically, ensuring accessibility to medical services in the country.

"People will benefit if medical equipment and devices are produced in the country. Also, there is potential for exporting locally manufactured medical equipment abroad. Therefore, it is imperative for the country's pharmaceutical companies to prioritise the production of medical devices and equipment," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The health minister highlighted the substantial expenses involved in importing items like heart rings, catheters, and various other equipment from abroad. 

This imposes a financial strain on the patients, he said.

He also mentioned that Bangladesh manufactures 98 % of its own medications and exports them to 157 countries.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical industry leaders emphasised that pharmacies continue to sell drugs at a rate 30% below the current dollar price. 

They also said they are considering adjusting medicine prices.

Speaking at the event, Youth and Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan said Bangladesh is set to exit the list of least developed countries in 2026.

"The country will not be able to enjoy the privilege it is getting in pharmaceutical manufacturing after 2026. The health sector is likely to face significant challenges during this transition," Nazmul said.

A robust preparation is required to address the impending future challenges, he added.

Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) and GPE Expo Private Limited jointly organised this 3-day international exhibition. About 750 business organisations from more than 30 countries are participating in this expo.

Top News

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen / Pharmaceutical Industry / medicine price / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

4h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

9h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

2h | Videos
Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

5h | Videos
A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

20h | Videos
Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

8h | Videos